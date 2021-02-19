Log In or Subscribe to read more
Berkadia last year arranged $351 billion of debt and equity transactions, with $272 billion of that coming through its financing platform The total volume was roughly 1 percent greater than the company's 2019 volume, but fell short of its $38...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASAP Holdings has paid $1035 million, or $233,634/room, for the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens, NY The Pasadena, Calif, company bought the property from Rubicon Cos of...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
South Florida Business Journal Mainstreet Capital Partners has broken ground on the 284-unit 5201 Building in Boca Raton, Fla Pacific Western Bank provided $6051 million of construction financing for the eight-story property, which is being built on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Trez Capital has provided $70 million of construction financing for the Block 40 apartment project in downtown Hollywood, Fla A company managed by Chip R Abele Jr is developing the 273-unit project,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has provided $41 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 324-unit Verona at Suitland Metro apartment property in Suitland, Md, about 10 miles southeast of Washington, DC The 10-year loan...
REBusiness Online Colliers Mortgage has provided a $325 million loan under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(a)(7) for the 204-unit Third North apartment property in Minneapolis Third North LLC owns the six-story...
An affiliate of Cerberus Capital Management has provided $351 million of financing for the development of a self-storage property in Manhattan’s Flatiron neighborhood The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow a venture of Ramrock...
The Real Deal Bank Leumi has provided $30 million of construction financing against the 99-unit apartment project at 136 Summit Ave in Jersey City, NJ Progress Capital arranged the loan, which will allow Monticello Equities to finish the...