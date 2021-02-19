Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Mallinckrodt Pharmaceuticals has signed a lease for 100,000 square feet of office space at 53 Frontage Road in Hampton, NJ, about 60 miles west of Manhattan Shelbourne Global owns the 288,280-sf office building, which is now about 90...
Commercial Observer The New York City Hospitality Alliance has found that 92 percent of the more than 400 restaurants it recently surveyed did not pay their full rent in December It’s the first time the metric surpassed the 90 percent mark...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 301 apartment properties with nearly 102,000 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, collected 992 percent of rents it was owed in last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc was able to increase rents on lease renewals last year by 183 percent to $4653/sf, marking the largest increase in that metric in 10 years The Pasadena, Calif, REIT...
Wall Street Journal Conde Nast is withholding $24 million of rent it owed last month for the 12 million square feet of space it leases at Manhattan’s One World Trade Center The publisher is also considering not paying rent in the future as it...
Dallas Business Journal EMLS Inc has agreed to fully lease a 398,442-square-foot industrial building in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The building, at 900 South Western Blvd, will be part of the Denton Crossing @ I-35 business...
The Real Deal Olmstead Properties has filed a lawsuit claiming Dylan’s Candy owes more than $200,000 in unpaid rent for its corporate office at 315 East 62nd St in Manhattan The New York company alleges that Dylan’s vacated its space in...
The Real Deal New York Governor Andrew Cuomo revealed today that indoor dining can resume in New York City on Friday, two days earlier than he previously had announced Restaurants will be limited to 25 percent capacity Cuomo had suspended indoor...