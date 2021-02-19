Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...
Baltimore Business Journal Stonehill Strategic Capital has acquired the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Inner Harbor in Baltimore for $12 million at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers conducted the auction InterContinental Hotels...
Philadelphia Business Journal PMC Property Group is developing the Riverwalk mixed-use project in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood The property will consist of a 291-unit apartment building at 60 North 23rd St and a 321-unit structure...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has sold the Hyatt House Frisco, a 132-room hotel in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The Lewisville, Texas, company developed the property in...
Dallas Business Journal Brookfield Properties plans to build the two-building Gateway Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The New York investment manager is building the 315,553-square-foot industrial property at 31 Freeport Parkway...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASAP Holdings has paid $1035 million, or $233,634/room, for the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens, NY The Pasadena, Calif, company bought the property from Rubicon Cos of...
AZ Big Media PB Bell has opened the 296-unit Grayson Place luxury apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the complex in February 2019 The $55 million development, at 1499 North 159th Ave, has one-, two-...
CARROLL has sold a pair of apartment properties with a total of 716 units in the Raleigh, NC, and Houston areas, in separate deals for a combined $114 million The Atlanta investment manager sold Arium Pinnacle Ridge, with 350 units at 3611...
Bldup Local developer George Lang plans on constructing a 209,800-square-foot office and industrial building in Braintree, Mass, a Boston suburb Braintree’s Planning Board approved the plan this month The property will sit along the Monatiquot...
Bldup Nexus Innovation has paid $24 million, or about $857,143/unit, for two apartment buildings with a combined 28 units in Boston Panther Residential Management of Woburn, Mass, sold the buildings: 244 Hanover St, with 16 units, and 20 Parmenter...