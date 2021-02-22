Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Comptree Inc has agreed to fully lease a recently built distribution center in Braselton, Ga, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The City of Industry, Calif, home-furnishing company is leasing the building in the Park 85...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Meridian Development Group has sold Meridian 589, a 251,730-square-foot office park in Tampa, Fla, for $358 million, or about $14222/sf The Tampa real estate company sold the 11-building property, at 5402-5460 Beaumont...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has paid $845 million, or $240,057/unit, for the 352-unit Fairways at San Marcos apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The Dallas REIT acquired the...
Dallas CityBizList SPI Advisory has bought The Coventry, a 240-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Commercial Property Executive PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or $11307/sf, for the 729,610-square-foot Bybee Lake Logistic Center I and II in Portland, Ore The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Washington Capital, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...
Baltimore Business Journal Stonehill Strategic Capital has acquired the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Inner Harbor in Baltimore for $12 million at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers conducted the auction InterContinental Hotels...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has sold the Hyatt House Frisco, a 132-room hotel in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The Lewisville, Texas, company developed the property in...