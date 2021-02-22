Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
Boston Business Journal Hudson Group has filed plans for a 115-unit residential property at 150 Kneeland St in Boston The Boston developer previously had proposed a 230-room hotel for the site, which formerly had housed a nightclub Hudson...
Crain’s Chicago Business Pacific Reach Properties plans to develop a pair of apartment buildings totaling 1,053 units at 601-625 West Monroe St in Chicago The Vancouver, British Columbia, investment firm acquired the development site from a...
St Louis Business Journal Mia Rose Holdings LLC is set to start construction this spring on the 234-unit Pure Springdale apartments in Springdale, Ark The $35 million development will be built on 137 acres next to the Arkansas Children’s...
Philadelphia Business Journal PMC Property Group is developing the Riverwalk mixed-use project in Philadelphia’s Logan Square neighborhood The property will consist of a 291-unit apartment building at 60 North 23rd St and a 321-unit structure...
Dallas Business Journal Brookfield Properties plans to build the two-building Gateway Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The New York investment manager is building the 315,553-square-foot industrial property at 31 Freeport Parkway...
AZ Big Media PB Bell has opened the 296-unit Grayson Place luxury apartment property in Goodyear, Ariz The Scottsdale, Ariz, developer broke ground on the complex in February 2019 The $55 million development, at 1499 North 159th Ave, has one-, two-...
Bldup Local developer George Lang plans on constructing a 209,800-square-foot office and industrial building in Braintree, Mass, a Boston suburb Braintree’s Planning Board approved the plan this month The property will sit along the Monatiquot...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...