A total of $344 billion was raised in the structured tax-deferred market last year, according to Mountain Dell Consulting LLC Despite the disruption caused by the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, the year was the fourth most-active for the...
Waterton has raised $15 billion of investor commitments for its largest-ever investment fund, Waterton Residential Property Venture XIV LP The fund, which reached its hard cap and topped its $125 billion target, is a whopping 63 percent larger than...
Arch Cos, a New York real estate investment firm that owns and develops residential and office properties, is looking to double the size of its apartment portfolio over the next two years It owns 11 apartment properties with 2,913 units, primarily...
Waypoint Real Estate Investments, a Boca Raton, Fla, investment manager that owns about 20,000 residential units across the United States, has expanded its focus to making preferred-equity investments against properties in that sector It completed...
JRK Property Holdings has paid $815 million for a pair of apartment properties with a total of 576 units in Houston and suburban St Louis as it gears up for what it hopes will be $15 billion of new apartment-property investments this year That would...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Meridian Capital Group has formed a venture with Barings that will buy the latter’s agency-lending platform, Barings Multifamily Capital LLC The venture, majority owned by Meridian, has tapped David...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp, a sleepy REIT with a portfolio of 119 net-leased industrial properties totaling 234 million square feet, is getting a lot of attention Blackwells Capital LLC, a New...
Guggenheim Investments has committed $600 million to a venture with ElmTree Funds that will pursue net-leased industrial properties across the United States The venture will specifically target last-mile distribution facilities ElmTree, a St Louis...
Harbor Group International LLC, which last year broadened its investment strategy to include alternative lending, has raised $245 million for that initiative The Norfolk, Va, investment manager raised $110 million of the equity commitments from the...