Log In or Subscribe to read more
St Louis Business Journal Mia Rose Holdings LLC is set to start construction this spring on the 234-unit Pure Springdale apartments in Springdale, Ark The $35 million development will be built on 137 acres next to the Arkansas Children’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has sold the Hyatt House Frisco, a 132-room hotel in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The Lewisville, Texas, company developed the property in...
Dallas Business Journal Brookfield Properties plans to build the two-building Gateway Business Park in the Dallas suburb of Coppell, Texas The New York investment manager is building the 315,553-square-foot industrial property at 31 Freeport Parkway...
Orlando Business Journal Upshot Capital Advisors has proposed building a 177,350-square-foot medical-office project in Orlando, Fla The project, which is being called Upshot Medical Center at Mills Park, is being planned for a 26-acre development...
Washington Business Journal The 381,074-square-foot office building at 1350 I St in Washington, DC, is scheduled to be sold at a March 10 foreclosure auction Harvey West Auctioneers of Chevy Chase, Md, is handling the auction, which requires a $2...
Dallas Business Journal Granite REIT has unveiled plans to build a 605,441-square-foot warehouse property in Fort Worth, Texas The Toronto REIT has proposed developing the industrial building at 5005 Parker Henderson Road It will be used “for...
Houston Business Journal Floor and Décor Outlets of America has purchased a 100-acre development site in suburban Houston for a planned industrial project The Atlanta specialty retail company is developing the 15 million-square-foot distribution...
Austin Business Journal Rastegar Industrial is developing a 530,000-square-foot industrial park near the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport The affiliate of Rastegar Property Co plans to start work on the project later this year It’s being...