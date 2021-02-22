Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Raia Capital Management has paid $483 million, or about $269,832/unit, for the 179-unit Azola West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla ZOM Living sold the four-story complex, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Meridian Development Group has sold Meridian 589, a 251,730-square-foot office park in Tampa, Fla, for $358 million, or about $14222/sf The Tampa real estate company sold the 11-building property, at 5402-5460 Beaumont...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
Bisnow WeWork has closed its 86,000-square-foot location at 25 Broadway in Manhattan The co-working company in 2013 had signed a 20-year lease to occupy two floors at the 22-story building, which is owed by ACTA Realty WeWork received a year of free...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
South Florida Business Journal ICONIQ Capital has paid $77 million for the Bradley Wynwood mixed-use building in Miami The San Francisco investment fund bought the five-story property, on 121 acres at 51 NW 26th St, from a venture of the Related...
South Florida Business Journal Mainstreet Capital Partners has broken ground on the 284-unit 5201 Building in Boca Raton, Fla Pacific Western Bank provided $6051 million of construction financing for the eight-story property, which is being built on...
South Florida Business Journal Country Wide Mortgage Funding has sold a 97,418-square-foot retail property in Oakland Park, Fla, for $1065 million, or about $10932/sf An affiliate of Alliance Marketing Corp bought the property, which sits on 115...