Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Raia Capital Management has paid $483 million, or about $269,832/unit, for the 179-unit Azola West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla ZOM Living sold the four-story complex, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Meridian Development Group has sold Meridian 589, a 251,730-square-foot office park in Tampa, Fla, for $358 million, or about $14222/sf The Tampa real estate company sold the 11-building property, at 5402-5460 Beaumont...
Dallas CityBizList SPI Advisory has bought The Coventry, a 240-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Commercial Property Executive PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or $11307/sf, for the 729,610-square-foot Bybee Lake Logistic Center I and II in Portland, Ore The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Washington Capital, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...
Baltimore Business Journal Stonehill Strategic Capital has acquired the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Inner Harbor in Baltimore for $12 million at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers conducted the auction InterContinental Hotels...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has sold the Hyatt House Frisco, a 132-room hotel in the Dallas suburb of Frisco, Texas The buyer and purchase price were not disclosed The Lewisville, Texas, company developed the property in...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report ASAP Holdings has paid $1035 million, or $233,634/room, for the 443-room New York LaGuardia Airport Marriott hotel in Queens, NY The Pasadena, Calif, company bought the property from Rubicon Cos of...
CARROLL has sold a pair of apartment properties with a total of 716 units in the Raleigh, NC, and Houston areas, in separate deals for a combined $114 million The Atlanta investment manager sold Arium Pinnacle Ridge, with 350 units at 3611...