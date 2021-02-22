Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Raia Capital Management has paid $483 million, or about $269,832/unit, for the 179-unit Azola West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla ZOM Living sold the four-story complex, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Meridian Development Group has sold Meridian 589, a 251,730-square-foot office park in Tampa, Fla, for $358 million, or about $14222/sf The Tampa real estate company sold the 11-building property, at 5402-5460 Beaumont...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has paid $845 million, or $240,057/unit, for the 352-unit Fairways at San Marcos apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The Dallas REIT acquired the...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
Commercial Property Executive PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or $11307/sf, for the 729,610-square-foot Bybee Lake Logistic Center I and II in Portland, Ore The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Washington Capital, which was...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
St Louis Business Journal Mia Rose Holdings LLC is set to start construction this spring on the 234-unit Pure Springdale apartments in Springdale, Ark The $35 million development will be built on 137 acres next to the Arkansas Children’s...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...
Baltimore Business Journal Stonehill Strategic Capital has acquired the 202-room Kimpton Hotel Monaco Inner Harbor in Baltimore for $12 million at a recent foreclosure auction Alex Cooper Auctioneers conducted the auction InterContinental Hotels...