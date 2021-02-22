Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Comptree Inc has agreed to fully lease a recently built distribution center in Braselton, Ga, about 50 miles northeast of Atlanta The City of Industry, Calif, home-furnishing company is leasing the building in the Park 85...
Dallas Morning News Amazoncom Inc is planning to lease 130,000 square feet at an industrial project that’s under development in suburban Dallas The online retail giant is taking its space at the three-building Commerce 635 business park that...
The Real Deal Henry Modell & Co and Weinstein Enterprises are offering for sale four development sites at 360-370 Fulton St in Brooklyn, NY Modell owns three of the land parcels, while Weinstein owns the other JLL has the listing for the...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
Boston Business Journal Hudson Group has filed plans for a 115-unit residential property at 150 Kneeland St in Boston The Boston developer previously had proposed a 230-room hotel for the site, which formerly had housed a nightclub Hudson...
Bldup Local developer George Lang plans on constructing a 209,800-square-foot office and industrial building in Braintree, Mass, a Boston suburb Braintree’s Planning Board approved the plan this month The property will sit along the Monatiquot...
Bldup Nexus Innovation has paid $24 million, or about $857,143/unit, for two apartment buildings with a combined 28 units in Boston Panther Residential Management of Woburn, Mass, sold the buildings: 244 Hanover St, with 16 units, and 20 Parmenter...
Commercial Observer A venture of Property Resource Corp and Avenue Realty Capital has obtained $63 million of financing against a 204-unit apartment project in Brooklyn, NY Barings and Pacific Western Bank provided the loan, which was arranged by...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that’s on the sublease market in Chicago’s central business district has reached 55 million square feet, surpassing the 42 million sf that was available during the...