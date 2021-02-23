Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report General Services Corp has paid $639 million, or $234,926/unit, for Treviso Grand, a 272-unit apartment property in Venice, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Sarasota, Fla The Richmond, Va, multifamily...
Triangle Business Journal Bonaventure is planning to build a 521-unit apartment project in Durham, NC The Alexandria, Va, developer has filed plans to build the property on 35 acres at 3723, 3729 and 3685 Angier Ave If approved, it would have one-,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Partners is building the Delta Industrial Park in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC Plans call for a 600,000-square-foot building that could accommodate up to 1 million sf It is being built along...
Triad Business Journal An entity controlled by Slate Asset Management of Toronto has paid $151 million, or about $19359/sf, for the Tanglewood Commons shopping center in Clemmons, NC, about 13 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, NC An affiliate of...
The Atlanta investment manager paid $427 million for Olde Raleigh, a 228-unit property in Raleigh, NC, and $613 million for Brook Arbor, with 302 units in Cary, NC It lined up a $324 million loan to help fund the Raleigh deal and a $46 million loan...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance Partners HSP has paid $17 million, or about $12568/sf, for a warehouse property formerly occupied by Sam’s Club in Lake Worth Beach, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $131 million, or $250/sf, for a 52,400-square-foot office building at 24361 El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from a local private investor that was...
Hines Global Income Trust has paid $68 million, or $52632/sf, for 5301 Patrick Henry Drive, a 129,200-square-foot research and development property in Santa Clara, Calif The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the...
Dallas CityBizList Momentum Multifamily has bought Henry at Liberty Hills, a 228-unit apartment complex in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer The Freddie Mac loan...