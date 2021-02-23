Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal BMW has agreed to open a 75,000-square-foot distribution center in Baltimore The auto maker plans on using the 35-acre development site to house vehicles that are manufactured in Mexico and Europe The property will be...
Bisnow Old City Development Group is close to finishing work on the Adora mixed-use project in Washington, DC The five-story property, at 1827 Wiltberger St NW, will have 36,000 square feet of retail and office space on the first three floors and...
Parkview Financial has provided $61 million of financing to fund predevelopment work and the entitlement process for Weehawken 1800, a proposed 282-unit residential condominium project that’s planned for the Hudson River waterfront in...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Partners is building the Delta Industrial Park in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC Plans call for a 600,000-square-foot building that could accommodate up to 1 million sf It is being built along...
Triad Business Journal An entity controlled by Slate Asset Management of Toronto has paid $151 million, or about $19359/sf, for the Tanglewood Commons shopping center in Clemmons, NC, about 13 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, NC An affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal Alfoncito Investments has bought a 122,000-square-foot industrial property in Hialeah, Fla, for $116 million, or about $9508/sf The affiliate of Rex Discount, a wholesale grocer, bought the property, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance Partners HSP has paid $17 million, or about $12568/sf, for a warehouse property formerly occupied by Sam’s Club in Lake Worth Beach, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the...
Austin Business Journal River City Capital Partners is developing a 518-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The development, dubbed Urban East, is being built at 6400 East Riverside Drive in the city’s East Riverside neighborhood A...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start soon on the initial phase of the SoGood mixed-use project in Dallas Hoque Global is developing the project along South Good Latimer Expressway and Cesar Chavez Boulevard The first phase will consist of...