Log In or Subscribe to read more
Washington Business Journal BMW has agreed to open a 75,000-square-foot distribution center in Baltimore The auto maker plans on using the 35-acre development site to house vehicles that are manufactured in Mexico and Europe The property will be...
Bisnow Old City Development Group is close to finishing work on the Adora mixed-use project in Washington, DC The five-story property, at 1827 Wiltberger St NW, will have 36,000 square feet of retail and office space on the first three floors and...
Triangle Business Journal Bonaventure is planning to build a 521-unit apartment project in Durham, NC The Alexandria, Va, developer has filed plans to build the property on 35 acres at 3723, 3729 and 3685 Angier Ave If approved, it would have one-,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Partners is building the Delta Industrial Park in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC Plans call for a 600,000-square-foot building that could accommodate up to 1 million sf It is being built along...
The Real Deal Citibank has provided $100 million of financing against the 206,084-square-foot office building at 141 Livingston St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Clipper Equity of Brooklyn, to retire $795 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc closed $5654 million of mortgage originations during the fourth quarter and has originated another $2745 million since then, a clear indication that demand for short-term...
Austin Business Journal River City Capital Partners is developing a 518-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The development, dubbed Urban East, is being built at 6400 East Riverside Drive in the city’s East Riverside neighborhood A...
CIM Group has provided $83 million of financing against the 344-unit Whit Apartments in Indianapolis The loan was arranged by Berkadia on behalf of the property’s developer, TWG Development of Indianapolis The property, at 307 North...
Dallas Morning News Work is expected to start soon on the initial phase of the SoGood mixed-use project in Dallas Hoque Global is developing the project along South Good Latimer Expressway and Cesar Chavez Boulevard The first phase will consist of...