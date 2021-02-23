Log In or Subscribe to read more
Hines Global Income Trust has paid $68 million, or $52632/sf, for 5301 Patrick Henry Drive, a 129,200-square-foot research and development property in Santa Clara, Calif The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the...
Dallas CityBizList Momentum Multifamily has bought Henry at Liberty Hills, a 228-unit apartment complex in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer The Freddie Mac loan...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $248 million, or $17343/sf, for the 143,000-square-foot West Village Center in Chanhassen, Minn The Cincinnati REIT purchased the retail property from an affiliate of Glenborough...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Raia Capital Management has paid $483 million, or about $269,832/unit, for the 179-unit Azola West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla ZOM Living sold the four-story complex, which...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Meridian Development Group has sold Meridian 589, a 251,730-square-foot office park in Tampa, Fla, for $358 million, or about $14222/sf The Tampa real estate company sold the 11-building property, at 5402-5460 Beaumont...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report NexPoint Residential Trust Inc has paid $845 million, or $240,057/unit, for the 352-unit Fairways at San Marcos apartment property in the Phoenix suburb of Chandler, Ariz The Dallas REIT acquired the...
Dallas CityBizList SPI Advisory has bought The Coventry, a 240-unit apartment property in Denton, Texas, about 40 miles northwest of Dallas The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Marcus & Millichap’s Institutional Property...
Commercial Property Executive PCCP LLC has paid $825 million, or $11307/sf, for the 729,610-square-foot Bybee Lake Logistic Center I and II in Portland, Ore The Los Angeles investor purchased the property from Washington Capital, which was...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Having struck out on its attempt to sell the $652 million distressed loan against the Southland Mall near downtown Miami, its special servicer has taken the collateral property through foreclosure The loan,...