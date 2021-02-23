Log In or Subscribe to read more
Triad Business Journal An entity controlled by Slate Asset Management of Toronto has paid $151 million, or about $19359/sf, for the Tanglewood Commons shopping center in Clemmons, NC, about 13 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, NC An affiliate of...
The Atlanta investment manager paid $427 million for Olde Raleigh, a 228-unit property in Raleigh, NC, and $613 million for Brook Arbor, with 302 units in Cary, NC It lined up a $324 million loan to help fund the Raleigh deal and a $46 million loan...
South Florida Business Journal Alfoncito Investments has bought a 122,000-square-foot industrial property in Hialeah, Fla, for $116 million, or about $9508/sf The affiliate of Rex Discount, a wholesale grocer, bought the property, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance Partners HSP has paid $17 million, or about $12568/sf, for a warehouse property formerly occupied by Sam’s Club in Lake Worth Beach, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the...
Rentvcom Healthcare Realty Trust Inc has paid $131 million, or $250/sf, for a 52,400-square-foot office building at 24361 El Toro Road in Laguna Woods, Calif The Nashville, Tenn, REIT purchased the property from a local private investor that was...
Hines Global Income Trust has paid $68 million, or $52632/sf, for 5301 Patrick Henry Drive, a 129,200-square-foot research and development property in Santa Clara, Calif The Houston REIT, whose shares do not trade on any exchange, bought the...
Dallas CityBizList Momentum Multifamily has bought Henry at Liberty Hills, a 228-unit apartment complex in Houston The seller and purchase price were not disclosed Berkadia arranged acquisition financing on behalf of the buyer The Freddie Mac loan...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal Phillips Edison & Co has paid $248 million, or $17343/sf, for the 143,000-square-foot West Village Center in Chanhassen, Minn The Cincinnati REIT purchased the retail property from an affiliate of Glenborough...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Raia Capital Management has paid $483 million, or about $269,832/unit, for the 179-unit Azola West Palm Beach apartment property in West Palm Beach, Fla ZOM Living sold the four-story complex, which...