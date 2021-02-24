Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Grass River Property has broken ground on the Ground Central mixed-use project in Miami The 23-story project is being built on a five-acre site at 2780 SW 27th Ave, near the Coconut Grove...
Orlando Business Journal McCraney Property Co is planning to build a 480,560-square-foot industrial complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Ocoee, Fla The Orlando developer is constructing the six-building property, dubbed Progress Commerce Park, on...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay Co and Marquette Cos each have apartment developments in the works for Chicago Sterling Bay, of Chicago, is planning a 320-unit building at 160 North Morgan St, with 32 units reserved for residents making...
Multi-Housing News A development team led by Morgan has opened the Pearl Biltmore, a 472-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The property, at 2323 East Highland Ave, has a mix of studio-, one-, two-and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between...
Boston Business Journal BioMed Realty has agreed to purchase an office development that is near completion at 321 Harrison Ave and 1000 Washington St in Boston’s South End neighborhood The Blackstone Group affiliate is buying the project from...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is planning to build a $250 million mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas The Fort Worth developer will start work this summer on the project, which will be called Museum Place It’s being planned for a...
Washington Business Journal BMW has agreed to open a 75,000-square-foot distribution center in Baltimore The auto maker plans on using the 35-acre development site to house vehicles that are manufactured in Mexico and Europe The property will be...
Bisnow Old City Development Group is close to finishing work on the Adora mixed-use project in Washington, DC The five-story property, at 1827 Wiltberger St NW, will have 36,000 square feet of retail and office space on the first three floors and...