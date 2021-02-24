Log In or Subscribe to read more
Multi-Housing News A development team led by Morgan has opened the Pearl Biltmore, a 472-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The property, at 2323 East Highland Ave, has a mix of studio-, one-, two-and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between...
Boston Business Journal BioMed Realty has agreed to purchase an office development that is near completion at 321 Harrison Ave and 1000 Washington St in Boston’s South End neighborhood The Blackstone Group affiliate is buying the project from...
Dallas Morning News Crescent Real Estate is planning to build a $250 million mixed-use project in Fort Worth, Texas The Fort Worth developer will start work this summer on the project, which will be called Museum Place It’s being planned for a...
Washington Business Journal BMW has agreed to open a 75,000-square-foot distribution center in Baltimore The auto maker plans on using the 35-acre development site to house vehicles that are manufactured in Mexico and Europe The property will be...
Bisnow Old City Development Group is close to finishing work on the Adora mixed-use project in Washington, DC The five-story property, at 1827 Wiltberger St NW, will have 36,000 square feet of retail and office space on the first three floors and...
Triangle Business Journal Bonaventure is planning to build a 521-unit apartment project in Durham, NC The Alexandria, Va, developer has filed plans to build the property on 35 acres at 3723, 3729 and 3685 Angier Ave If approved, it would have one-,...
Parkview Financial has provided $61 million of financing to fund predevelopment work and the entitlement process for Weehawken 1800, a proposed 282-unit residential condominium project that’s planned for the Hudson River waterfront in...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Partners is building the Delta Industrial Park in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC Plans call for a 600,000-square-foot building that could accommodate up to 1 million sf It is being built along...
Austin Business Journal River City Capital Partners is developing a 518-unit apartment project in Austin, Texas The development, dubbed Urban East, is being built at 6400 East Riverside Drive in the city’s East Riverside neighborhood A...