Log In or Subscribe to read more
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Grass River Property has broken ground on the Ground Central mixed-use project in Miami The 23-story project is being built on a five-acre site at 2780 SW 27th Ave, near the Coconut Grove...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alexander H Griswold of Boca Raton, Fla, has sold the 32,778-square-foot office building at 450 Royal Palm Way in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $51864/sf A company managed by H William...
Orlando Business Journal FedEx Corp has agreed to lease 433,434 square feet of industrial space in Orlando, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, logistics firm is taking its space at Building 800 in the 206-acre Infinity Park development near the Orange County...
Orlando Business Journal McCraney Property Co is planning to build a 480,560-square-foot industrial complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Ocoee, Fla The Orlando developer is constructing the six-building property, dubbed Progress Commerce Park, on...
Columbus Business First Edwards Communities has received approval from the Columbus, Ohio, Downtown Commission to build a 133-unit apartment complex in that city The 13-story project, at 195 East Broad St, will take the place of two buildings that...
Crain’s Chicago Business Sterling Bay Co and Marquette Cos each have apartment developments in the works for Chicago Sterling Bay, of Chicago, is planning a 320-unit building at 160 North Morgan St, with 32 units reserved for residents making...
Multi-Housing News A development team led by Morgan has opened the Pearl Biltmore, a 472-unit apartment complex in Phoenix The property, at 2323 East Highland Ave, has a mix of studio-, one-, two-and three-bedroom units with monthly rents between...
Boston Business Journal BioMed Realty has agreed to purchase an office development that is near completion at 321 Harrison Ave and 1000 Washington St in Boston’s South End neighborhood The Blackstone Group affiliate is buying the project from...
PCCP LLC has provided $327 million of financing against the Renoir House, a 152-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill neighborhood The loan allowed the property’s owner, an affiliate of Carmel Partners of San Francisco, to...