South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Grass River Property has broken ground on the Ground Central mixed-use project in Miami The 23-story project is being built on a five-acre site at 2780 SW 27th Ave, near the Coconut Grove...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alexander H Griswold of Boca Raton, Fla, has sold the 32,778-square-foot office building at 450 Royal Palm Way in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $51864/sf A company managed by H William...
Orlando Business Journal McCraney Property Co is planning to build a 480,560-square-foot industrial complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Ocoee, Fla The Orlando developer is constructing the six-building property, dubbed Progress Commerce Park, on...
Triangle Business Journal Bonaventure is planning to build a 521-unit apartment project in Durham, NC The Alexandria, Va, developer has filed plans to build the property on 35 acres at 3723, 3729 and 3685 Angier Ave If approved, it would have one-,...
Charlotte Business Journal Trinity Capital Partners is building the Delta Industrial Park in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Gastonia, NC Plans call for a 600,000-square-foot building that could accommodate up to 1 million sf It is being built along...
Triad Business Journal An entity controlled by Slate Asset Management of Toronto has paid $151 million, or about $19359/sf, for the Tanglewood Commons shopping center in Clemmons, NC, about 13 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, NC An affiliate of...
South Florida Business Journal Alfoncito Investments has bought a 122,000-square-foot industrial property in Hialeah, Fla, for $116 million, or about $9508/sf The affiliate of Rex Discount, a wholesale grocer, bought the property, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance Partners HSP has paid $17 million, or about $12568/sf, for a warehouse property formerly occupied by Sam’s Club in Lake Worth Beach, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the...