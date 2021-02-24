Log In or Subscribe to read more
Morgan Properties has further bolstered the size of its multifamily portfolio through the purchase of 48 properties with 14,414 units in a venture with Olayan America The portfolio was purchased for $175 billion from Star Real Estate Ventures and...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Grass River Property has broken ground on the Ground Central mixed-use project in Miami The 23-story project is being built on a five-acre site at 2780 SW 27th Ave, near the Coconut Grove...
Orlando Business Journal FedEx Corp has agreed to lease 433,434 square feet of industrial space in Orlando, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, logistics firm is taking its space at Building 800 in the 206-acre Infinity Park development near the Orange County...
Orlando Business Journal McCraney Property Co is planning to build a 480,560-square-foot industrial complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Ocoee, Fla The Orlando developer is constructing the six-building property, dubbed Progress Commerce Park, on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential, which owns 304 properties with nearly 78,000 units in urban and high-density suburban markets across the country, is planning to sell some major-market assets and redeploy proceeds into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hersha Hospitality Trust has agreed to sell four hotels with 448 rooms for a combined $132 million as it looks to raise cash and reduce its $12 billion of debt The Philadelphia REIT is selling the 140-room...
Boston Business Journal BioMed Realty has agreed to purchase an office development that is near completion at 321 Harrison Ave and 1000 Washington St in Boston’s South End neighborhood The Blackstone Group affiliate is buying the project from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Metropolitan Realty Associates and Clarion Partners has paid $50 million, or about $16434/sf, for a 304,249-square-foot industrial property in South Windsor, NJ SunCap Property Group sold the property, which was...