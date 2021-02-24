Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dwight Capital has provided $287 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the Albany Lofts at One Broadway, a 145-unit apartment property north of Albany, NY The loan allowed...
Parkview Financial has provided $61 million of financing to fund predevelopment work and the entitlement process for Weehawken 1800, a proposed 282-unit residential condominium project that’s planned for the Hudson River waterfront in...
The Real Deal Citibank has provided $100 million of financing against the 206,084-square-foot office building at 141 Livingston St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Clipper Equity of Brooklyn, to retire $795 million of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc closed $5654 million of mortgage originations during the fourth quarter and has originated another $2745 million since then, a clear indication that demand for short-term...
CIM Group has provided $83 million of financing against the 344-unit Whit Apartments in Indianapolis The loan was arranged by Berkadia on behalf of the property’s developer, TWG Development of Indianapolis The property, at 307 North...
Edgewood Capital Advisors has provided $325 million of financing against the 470-room Marriott Chicago O'Hare hotel near O'Hare International Airport in Chicago The loan is one of a number, totaling $67 million, that the Southport, Conn, company has...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Crain’s New York Business A venture of Savitt Partners and French billionaire Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere has sued Italian clothing company Valentino, claiming it is owed $207 million for a broken lease and damages at 693 Fifth Ave in...
Dwight Capital has provided $405 million of financing, under a US Department of Housing and Urban Development lending program, for Walton Westside, a 254-unit apartment property in Atlanta’s west midtown area The loan allowed the...