Boston Business Journal BioMed Realty has agreed to purchase an office development that is near completion at 321 Harrison Ave and 1000 Washington St in Boston’s South End neighborhood The Blackstone Group affiliate is buying the project from...
San Antonio Business Journal CFH Investment Partners has sold a pair of apartment properties in the San Antonio area in separate deals The San Antonio company sold The Heritage, with 305 units at 7828 Pat Booker Road, to Terrain Capital Partners of...
Dallas Morning News Realty Income Corp has bought Texas Crossing, a 697,149-square-foot industrial property in McKinney, Texas, about 20 miles north of Dallas The San Diego REIT purchased the property from Fenway Capital Advisors of Solana Beach,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report General Services Corp has paid $639 million, or $234,926/unit, for Treviso Grand, a 272-unit apartment property in Venice, Fla, about 20 miles southeast of Sarasota, Fla The Richmond, Va, multifamily...
Triad Business Journal An entity controlled by Slate Asset Management of Toronto has paid $151 million, or about $19359/sf, for the Tanglewood Commons shopping center in Clemmons, NC, about 13 miles southwest of Winston-Salem, NC An affiliate of...
The Atlanta investment manager paid $427 million for Olde Raleigh, a 228-unit apartment property in Raleigh, NC, and $613 million for Brook Arbor, with 302 units in Cary, NC It lined up a $324 million loan to help fund the Raleigh deal and a $46...
South Florida Business Journal Alfoncito Investments has bought a 122,000-square-foot industrial property in Hialeah, Fla, for $116 million, or about $9508/sf The affiliate of Rex Discount, a wholesale grocer, bought the property, which sits on...
South Florida Business Journal An affiliate of Alliance Partners HSP has paid $17 million, or about $12568/sf, for a warehouse property formerly occupied by Sam’s Club in Lake Worth Beach, Fla The Bryn Mawr, Pa, company bought the...
The Real Deal Citibank has provided $100 million of financing against the 206,084-square-foot office building at 141 Livingston St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Clipper Equity of Brooklyn, to retire $795 million of...