Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential, which owns 304 properties with nearly 78,000 units in urban and high-density suburban markets across the country, is planning to sell some major-market assets and redeploy proceeds into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hersha Hospitality Trust has agreed to sell four hotels with 448 rooms for a combined $132 million as it looks to raise cash and reduce its $12 billion of debt The Philadelphia REIT is selling the 140-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that’s on the sublease market in Chicago’s central business district has reached 55 million square feet, surpassing the 42 million sf that was available during the...
Healthpeak Properties Inc, the former HCP Inc, is reducing its exposure to the seniors-housing sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is subject to increasing supply It's refocusing its efforts on the life-sciences and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 301 apartment properties with nearly 102,000 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, collected 992 percent of rents it was owed in last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The rental assistance that Simon Property Group provided to its retailer tenants took a bite out of the company’s net operating income last year, which declined by 171 percent to $5 billion from $61...
Cedar Realty Trust Inc, which owns 54 retail centers with 82 million square feet, is looking to the mortgage market to refinance $325 million of unsecured debt that matures by the end of next year The Port Washington, NY, REIT has relied on the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The volume of CMBS loans that are delinquent declined again in January by nearly 3 percent, to $4102 billion from $4218 billion in December, according to Trepp LLC That marked the seventh straight month...