South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has filed plans to build an 823,969-square-foot e-commerce warehouse in Sunrise, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer is planning to build the industrial project on 1333 acres on the west side of Hiatus...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
Real Estate NJ Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a lease to fully occupy a 622,230-square-foot warehouse that is under construction in Piscataway, NJ Duke Realty Corp plans on delivering the industrial property this summer The warehouse, at...
Dallas Business Journal Piedmont Office Realty Trust is building Las Colinas Corporate Center III, a 210,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The eight-story property is being planned for a parking lot site at 6333...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Grass River Property has broken ground on the Ground Central mixed-use project in Miami The 23-story project is being built on a five-acre site at 2780 SW 27th Ave, near the Coconut Grove...
South Florida Business Journal A company managed by Alexander H Griswold of Boca Raton, Fla, has sold the 32,778-square-foot office building at 450 Royal Palm Way in Palm Beach, Fla, for $17 million, or about $51864/sf A company managed by H William...
Orlando Business Journal FedEx Corp has agreed to lease 433,434 square feet of industrial space in Orlando, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, logistics firm is taking its space at Building 800 in the 206-acre Infinity Park development near the Orange County...