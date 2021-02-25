Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
Real Estate NJ Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a lease to fully occupy a 622,230-square-foot warehouse that is under construction in Piscataway, NJ Duke Realty Corp plans on delivering the industrial property this summer The warehouse, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pimco acquired a stake in the 245-room Courtyard San Diego Downtown hotel in a deal that valued the property at $645 million, or $263,265/room The Los Angeles investment manager bought the stake from...
Commercial Property Executive Vantage Data Centers Management Co has paid $40 million, or $35211/sf, for the 113,600-square-foot office and flex industrial property at 2590 Walsh Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The local company acquired the property from...
Next Wave Investors has paid $281 million, or nearly $130,000/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The San Clemente, Calif, investor, formed two years ago through the spin-off of Alpha Wave Investors’ apartment...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $466 million, or $31655/sf, for 170 Park Ave, a 147,215-square-foot office/laboratory building in Florham Park, NJ The property, which is fully leased to biotech company Celularity Inc under a 15-year agreement,...