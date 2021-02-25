Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Sawmill Industrial Partners LLC has proposed building a 332,500-square-foot distribution center in Suwanee, Ga, about 33 miles northeast of Atlanta The single-story industrial property is being planned for a 265-acre site...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has filed plans to build an 823,969-square-foot e-commerce warehouse in Sunrise, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer is planning to build the industrial project on 1333 acres on the west side of Hiatus...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
Real Estate NJ Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a lease to fully occupy a 622,230-square-foot warehouse that is under construction in Piscataway, NJ Duke Realty Corp plans on delivering the industrial property this summer The warehouse, at...
Dallas Business Journal A venture of Pillar Commercial and Hall Capital has bought One Bethany East, a 120,170-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Allen, Texas Kaizen Development Partners sold the property, at 900 West Bethany Drive,...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Grass River Property has broken ground on the Ground Central mixed-use project in Miami The 23-story project is being built on a five-acre site at 2780 SW 27th Ave, near the Coconut Grove...
Orlando Business Journal McCraney Property Co is planning to build a 480,560-square-foot industrial complex in the Orlando, Fla, suburb of Ocoee, Fla The Orlando developer is constructing the six-building property, dubbed Progress Commerce Park, on...
Columbus Business First Edwards Communities has received approval from the Columbus, Ohio, Downtown Commission to build a 133-unit apartment complex in that city The 13-story project, at 195 East Broad St, will take the place of two buildings that...