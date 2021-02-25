Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pimco acquired a stake in the 245-room Courtyard San Diego Downtown hotel in a deal that valued the property at $645 million, or $263,265/room The Los Angeles investment manager bought the stake from...
Commercial Property Executive Vantage Data Centers Management Co has paid $40 million, or $35211/sf, for the 113,600-square-foot office and flex industrial property at 2590 Walsh Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The local company acquired the property from...
Next Wave Investors has paid $281 million, or nearly $130,000/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The San Clemente, Calif, investor, formed two years ago through the spin-off of Alpha Wave Investors’ apartment...
JLL Income Property Trust has paid $466 million, or $31655/sf, for 170 Park Ave, a 147,215-square-foot office/laboratory building in Florham Park, NJ The property, which is fully leased to biotech company Celularity Inc under a 15-year agreement,...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Larson Capital Management has paid $162 million, or $135/sf, for the 120,000-square-foot Crest Ridge Capital Center office building in Minnetonka, Minn The Chesterfield, Mo, investor acquired the...