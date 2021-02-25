Log In or Subscribe to read more
Atlanta Business Chronicle Sawmill Industrial Partners LLC has proposed building a 332,500-square-foot distribution center in Suwanee, Ga, about 33 miles northeast of Atlanta The single-story industrial property is being planned for a 265-acre site...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has filed plans to build an 823,969-square-foot e-commerce warehouse in Sunrise, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer is planning to build the industrial project on 1333 acres on the west side of Hiatus...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...
Real Estate NJ Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a lease to fully occupy a 622,230-square-foot warehouse that is under construction in Piscataway, NJ Duke Realty Corp plans on delivering the industrial property this summer The warehouse, at...
Dallas Business Journal Piedmont Office Realty Trust is building Las Colinas Corporate Center III, a 210,000-square-foot office building in the Dallas suburb of Irving, Texas The eight-story property is being planned for a parking lot site at 6333...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...
South Florida Business Journal A venture of Terra and Grass River Property has broken ground on the Ground Central mixed-use project in Miami The 23-story project is being built on a five-acre site at 2780 SW 27th Ave, near the Coconut Grove...