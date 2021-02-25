Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Sawmill Industrial Partners LLC has proposed building a 332,500-square-foot distribution center in Suwanee, Ga, about 33 miles northeast of Atlanta The single-story industrial property is being planned for a 265-acre site...
South Florida Business Journal Foundry Commercial has filed plans to build an 823,969-square-foot e-commerce warehouse in Sunrise, Fla The Orlando, Fla, developer is planning to build the industrial project on 1333 acres on the west side of Hiatus...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pimco acquired a stake in the 245-room Courtyard San Diego Downtown hotel in a deal that valued the property at $645 million, or $263,265/room The Los Angeles investment manager bought the stake from...
Commercial Property Executive Vantage Data Centers Management Co has paid $40 million, or $35211/sf, for the 113,600-square-foot office and flex industrial property at 2590 Walsh Ave in Santa Clara, Calif The local company acquired the property from...
Next Wave Investors has paid $281 million, or nearly $130,000/unit, for Spanish Oaks, a 216-unit apartment property in Las Vegas The San Clemente, Calif, investor, formed two years ago through the spin-off of Alpha Wave Investors’ apartment...