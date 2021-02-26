Log In or Subscribe to read more
Crain’s New York Business Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has signed a lease for 123,000 square feet at 1345 Sixth Ave, a 2 million-sf office building in Manhattan The insurer plans to move into the property by 2023 It currently leases...
Dallas Morning News Jeesung Investment Inc has bought the 118,213-square-foot LBJ Oates Summit Shopping Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Retail Plazas sold the property at 1900 Oates Drive for an undisclosed price Structure Commercial...
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
Real Estate NJ Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a lease to fully occupy a 622,230-square-foot warehouse that is under construction in Piscataway, NJ Duke Realty Corp plans on delivering the industrial property this summer The warehouse, at...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pimco acquired a stake in the 245-room Courtyard San Diego Downtown hotel in a deal that valued the property at $645 million, or $263,265/room The Los Angeles investment manager bought the stake from...