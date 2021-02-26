Log In or Subscribe to read more
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $3375 million, or $26633/sf, for the 126,721-square-foot Parmac Industrial Park in Kirkland, Wash The San Francisco company purchased the complex from an investment group that had owned it for 30 years Marcus &...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $32 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Raia Capital Management’s acquisition of Azola West Palm Beach, a 179-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach,...
Commercial Observer Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided $42 million of financing against the 206,000-square-foot office building at 1801 L St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group of families in the...
Commercial Observer MetLife Investment Management has provided $805 million of financing against the 338-unit Solaire 8250 apartment property in Silver Spring, Md, about six miles from Washington, DC Washington Property Co will use the 10-year,...
Ladder Capital Corp, which like other mortgage REITs was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to sharply reduce its lending activity, has started lending once again The company has nearly $300 million of fixed- and floating-rate loans...
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...
Square Mile Capital Management was the lender that provided $6975 million of financing against the recently opened Jefferson Pacific Beach apartment property in San Diego The loan allowed the property’s developer, JPI Cos, which has offices...
Dallas Morning News Jeesung Investment Inc has bought the 118,213-square-foot LBJ Oates Summit Shopping Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Retail Plazas sold the property at 1900 Oates Drive for an undisclosed price Structure Commercial...
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...