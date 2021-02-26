Log In or Subscribe to read more
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is set to begin this summer on a 32-story apartment building along Soledad Street in downtown San Antonio Plans call for 351 residential units, 7,250 square feet of retail space and a six-level parking...
Austin Business Journal Stanmore Partners is teaming with Transwestern Investment Group to build Stanmore Warner Ranch, a 336-unit apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The seven-building development will include...
Austin Business Journal Unico Properties has unveiled Bouldin Creek, a 165,000-square-foot office building in South Austin, Texas The Seattle developer completed the five-story property at the northeast corner of South Lamar Boulevard and West...
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Pimco acquired a stake in the 245-room Courtyard San Diego Downtown hotel in a deal that valued the property at $645 million, or $263,265/room The Los Angeles investment manager bought the stake from...