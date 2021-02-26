Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $32 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Raia Capital Management’s acquisition of Azola West Palm Beach, a 179-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach,...
Commercial Observer Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided $42 million of financing against the 206,000-square-foot office building at 1801 L St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group of families in the...
Investcorp has acquired the 536,051-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz, for $8535 million, or $15922/sf The New York investment manager bought the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in...
Ladder Capital Corp, which like other mortgage REITs was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to sharply reduce its lending activity, has started lending once again The company has nearly $300 million of fixed- and floating-rate loans...
Cincinnati Business Courier Miller-Valentine Group is breaking ground later this year on the 190-unit Union at Eastgate apartment property in Cincinnati, Ohio The Dayton, Ohio, company is developing the four-story property on a six-acre site at 4427...
Square Mile Capital Management was the lender that provided $6975 million of financing against the recently opened Jefferson Pacific Beach apartment property in San Diego The loan allowed the property’s developer, JPI Cos, which has offices...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...