South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
South Florida Business Journal City National Bank of Miami has provided $358 million of construction financing for the first phase of the Terra Nova mixed-use development in Delray Beach, Fla Ground recently broke on the project, which is being...
PCCP LLC has provided $327 million of financing against the Renoir House, a 152-unit apartment building in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill neighborhood The loan allowed the property’s owner, an affiliate of Carmel Partners of San Francisco, to...
Dwight Capital has provided $287 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s section 223(f) program for the Albany Lofts at One Broadway, a 145-unit apartment property north of Albany, NY The loan allowed...
Parkview Financial has provided $61 million of financing to fund predevelopment work and the entitlement process for Weehawken 1800, a proposed 282-unit residential condominium project that’s planned for the Hudson River waterfront in...
The Real Deal Citibank has provided $100 million of financing against the 206,084-square-foot office building at 141 Livingston St in Brooklyn, NY The loan allowed the property’s owner, Clipper Equity of Brooklyn, to retire $795 million of...
The following story has been edited to correct the size of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc’s forward pipeline, which previously was understated, and clarify its financing strategy Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report KKR Real Estate...