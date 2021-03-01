Log In or Subscribe to read more
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures is breaking ground soon on 334, a 220-unit luxury apartment property in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The 24-story development is being built at 334 Second Ave South and will be ready in...
Charlotte Business Journal Aventon Cos wants to develop a 298-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Sandy Ridge, NC The property is being planned for a 206-acre site at the corner of New Town Road and State Highway 16 It will...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is developing a 27-story office project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Dallas City Council recently approved the 670,000-square-foot development, which is being built at the corner of McKinney and Maple...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has unveiled plans to build a 324-unit apartment project in Little Elm, Texas, about 36 miles north of Dallas The four-story property, dubbed The District at Elm, is being planned for a development site near Main...
Cincinnati Business Courier Miller-Valentine Group is breaking ground later this year on the 190-unit Union at Eastgate apartment property in Cincinnati, Ohio The Dayton, Ohio, company is developing the four-story property on a six-acre site at 4427...
Charlotte Business Journal INDUS Realty Trust Inc has filed plans to build a 141,260-square-foot industrial building in Charlotte, NC The developer, formerly known as Griffin Industrial Realty Inc, is planning to build the property on more than 40...
Orlando Business Journal Young Pine Business Park LLLP has proposed developing a 147,900-square-foot office and industrial project near the Orlando International Airport The Coral Springs, Fla, developer, led by David Lasser, bought the proposed...
Triad Business Journal A venture of Commercial Realty Advisors and Clarendon Properties has started work on a 102-room Fairfield Inn & Suites by Marriott hotel in Whitsett, NC, about 14 miles east of Greensboro, NC The property is being built...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is set to begin this summer on a 32-story apartment building along Soledad Street in downtown San Antonio Plans call for 351 residential units, 7,250 square feet of retail space and a six-level parking...