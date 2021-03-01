Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has originated $537 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 528-unit Worthington Meadows apartment property in Worthington, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Columbus, Ohio The 12-year loan...
Commercial Observer Northwind Group has provided $56 million of financing against unsold residential condominium units at 145 Central Park North in Manhattan Lantern Real Estate arranged the loan Grid Group developed the 37-unit building, which is...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Add TPG Real Estate Finance Trust to the list of alternative lenders that have restarted their lending activities The mortgage REIT, sponsored by TPG Global, had moved to the sidelines soon after the...
Midwest Real Estate Journal Colliers Mortgage has provided an $182 million Fannie Mae loan to finance Peak Capital Partners’s acquisition of the 98-unit Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, Minn The loan has a 10-year term and amortizes on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $32 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Raia Capital Management’s acquisition of Azola West Palm Beach, a 179-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach,...
Commercial Observer Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided $42 million of financing against the 206,000-square-foot office building at 1801 L St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group of families in the...
Commercial Observer MetLife Investment Management has provided $805 million of financing against the 338-unit Solaire 8250 apartment property in Silver Spring, Md, about six miles from Washington, DC Washington Property Co will use the 10-year,...
Investcorp has acquired the 536,051-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz, for $8535 million, or $15922/sf The New York investment manager bought the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in...
Ladder Capital Corp, which like other mortgage REITs was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to sharply reduce its lending activity, has started lending once again The company has nearly $300 million of fixed- and floating-rate loans...