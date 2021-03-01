Log In or Subscribe to read more
Woodspear Properties has paid $255 million, or nearly $229,730/unit, for the Buttes, a 111-unit apartment property in Loveland, Colo, which is just south of Fort Collins, Colo The San Marcos, Calif, investor bought the 25-year-old property, on seven...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Birtcher Anderson & Davis has paid $171 million, or about $9483/sf, for Sunstate Business Park, a 180,323-square-foot industrial property in Tampa, Fla Citimark sold the eight-building property and was represented in...
Midwest Real Estate Journal Colliers Mortgage has provided an $182 million Fannie Mae loan to finance Peak Capital Partners’s acquisition of the 98-unit Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, Minn The loan has a 10-year term and amortizes on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $3375 million, or $26633/sf, for the 126,721-square-foot Parmac Industrial Park in Kirkland, Wash The San Francisco company purchased the complex from an investment group that had owned it for 30 years Marcus &...
Commercial Observer MetLife Investment Management has provided $805 million of financing against the 338-unit Solaire 8250 apartment property in Silver Spring, Md, about six miles from Washington, DC Washington Property Co will use the 10-year,...
Investcorp has acquired the 536,051-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz, for $8535 million, or $15922/sf The New York investment manager bought the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in...
Cincinnati Business Courier Miller-Valentine Group is breaking ground later this year on the 190-unit Union at Eastgate apartment property in Cincinnati, Ohio The Dayton, Ohio, company is developing the four-story property on a six-acre site at 4427...
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...