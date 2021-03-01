Log In or Subscribe to read more
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $3375 million, or $26633/sf, for the 126,721-square-foot Parmac Industrial Park in Kirkland, Wash The San Francisco company purchased the complex from an investment group that had owned it for 30 years Marcus &...
Investcorp has acquired the 536,051-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz, for $8535 million, or $15922/sf The New York investment manager bought the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in...
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...
Dallas Morning News Jeesung Investment Inc has bought the 118,213-square-foot LBJ Oates Summit Shopping Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Retail Plazas sold the property at 1900 Oates Drive for an undisclosed price Structure Commercial...
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...
South Florida Business Journal WPH Properties LLC has paid $4375 million, or about $231,481/room, for the Washington Park Hotel in Miami Beach, Fla The company, which owns Westime, a Beverly Hills, Calif, luxury watch store, bought the 189-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue per available room in the fourth quarter was $4730, a 179 percent decrease from $5760 in the third quarter and a 604 percent drop from $11940 a year earlier Dennis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Lodging Fund REIT III, a non-traded REIT sponsored by Legendary Capital, has paid $279 million, or nearly $198,000/room, for the recently opened Courtyard by Marriott Denver-Aurora hotel in Aurora, Colo The...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...