Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group has paid $151 million for a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet in and around Chicago The New York company purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Birtcher Anderson & Davis has paid $171 million, or about $9483/sf, for Sunstate Business Park, a 180,323-square-foot industrial property in Tampa, Fla Citimark sold the eight-building property and was represented in...
Midwest Real Estate Journal Colliers Mortgage has provided an $182 million Fannie Mae loan to finance Peak Capital Partners’s acquisition of the 98-unit Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, Minn The loan has a 10-year term and amortizes on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $3375 million, or $26633/sf, for the 126,721-square-foot Parmac Industrial Park in Kirkland, Wash The San Francisco company purchased the complex from an investment group that had owned it for 30 years Marcus &...
Investcorp has acquired the 536,051-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz, for $8535 million, or $15922/sf The New York investment manager bought the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in...
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...
Dallas Morning News Jeesung Investment Inc has bought the 118,213-square-foot LBJ Oates Summit Shopping Center in the Dallas suburb of Mesquite, Texas Retail Plazas sold the property at 1900 Oates Drive for an undisclosed price Structure Commercial...
Dynamic City Capital has paid $119 million, or $326,923/room, for the dual-branded Homewood Suites and Hilton Garden Inn Downtown/Bayside hotel in San Diego The Provo, Utah, investor bought the 364-room property from its developer, T2 Hospitality,...