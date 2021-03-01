Log In or Subscribe to read more
Woodspear Properties has paid $255 million, or nearly $229,730/unit, for the Buttes, a 111-unit apartment property in Loveland, Colo, which is just south of Fort Collins, Colo The San Marcos, Calif, investor bought the 25-year-old property, on seven...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group has paid $151 million for a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet in and around Chicago The New York company purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures is breaking ground soon on 334, a 220-unit luxury apartment property in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The 24-story development is being built at 334 Second Ave South and will be ready in...
Charlotte Business Journal Aventon Cos wants to develop a 298-unit apartment property in the Charlotte, NC, suburb of Sandy Ridge, NC The property is being planned for a 206-acre site at the corner of New Town Road and State Highway 16 It will...
Midwest Real Estate Journal Colliers Mortgage has provided an $182 million Fannie Mae loan to finance Peak Capital Partners’s acquisition of the 98-unit Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, Minn The loan has a 10-year term and amortizes on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...
Terreno Realty Corp has paid $3375 million, or $26633/sf, for the 126,721-square-foot Parmac Industrial Park in Kirkland, Wash The San Francisco company purchased the complex from an investment group that had owned it for 30 years Marcus &...
Investcorp has acquired the 536,051-square-foot Tempe Commerce Park in Tempe, Ariz, for $8535 million, or $15922/sf The New York investment manager bought the property from BKM Capital Partners of Newport Beach, Calif, which had purchased it in...
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...