Commercial Observer Northwind Group has provided $56 million of financing against unsold residential condominium units at 145 Central Park North in Manhattan Lantern Real Estate arranged the loan Grid Group developed the 37-unit building, which is...
Crain’s New York Business Equitable Financial Life Insurance Co has signed a lease for 123,000 square feet at 1345 Sixth Ave, a 2 million-sf office building in Manhattan The insurer plans to move into the property by 2023 It currently leases...
Real Estate NJ Benderson Development has paid $164 million, or $12741/sf, for the 128,715-square-foot retail property at 60 Orange St in Bloomfield, NJ The University Park, Fla, company bought the building from Acadia Realty Trust, a White Plains,...
Real Estate NJ Landmark Cos has sold the 109-unit Imperial House Apartments in Elizabeth, NJ, for $213 million, or $195,413/unit Gebroe-Hammer Associates brokered the deal The seller was not disclosed The 13-story building, at 750 North Broad St,...
The Real Deal A venture of Elberon Development Group and Fidelco Realty Group has obtained a $34 million construction loan for the development of a 140,000-square-foot cold-storage facility in Elizabeth, NJ JLL arranged the loan, which was provided...
Real Estate NJ Bob’s Discount Furniture has signed a lease to fully occupy a 622,230-square-foot warehouse that is under construction in Piscataway, NJ Duke Realty Corp plans on delivering the industrial property this summer The warehouse, at...
Orlando Business Journal FedEx Corp has agreed to lease 433,434 square feet of industrial space in Orlando, Fla The Memphis, Tenn, logistics firm is taking its space at Building 800 in the 206-acre Infinity Park development near the Orange County...
Boston Business Journal BioMed Realty has agreed to purchase an office development that is near completion at 321 Harrison Ave and 1000 Washington St in Boston’s South End neighborhood The Blackstone Group affiliate is buying the project from...
Commercial Observer A venture of Metropolitan Realty Associates and Clarion Partners has paid $50 million, or about $16434/sf, for a 304,249-square-foot industrial property in South Windsor, NJ SunCap Property Group sold the property, which was...