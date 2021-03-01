Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Add TPG Real Estate Finance Trust to the list of alternative lenders that have restarted their lending activities The mortgage REIT, sponsored by TPG Global, had moved to the sidelines soon after the...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue per available room in the fourth quarter was $4730, a 179 percent decrease from $5760 in the third quarter and a 604 percent drop from $11940 a year earlier Dennis...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Equity Residential, which owns 304 properties with nearly 78,000 units in urban and high-density suburban markets across the country, is planning to sell some major-market assets and redeploy proceeds into...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Hersha Hospitality Trust has agreed to sell four hotels with 448 rooms for a combined $132 million as it looks to raise cash and reduce its $12 billion of debt The Philadelphia REIT is selling the 140-room...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that’s on the sublease market in Chicago’s central business district has reached 55 million square feet, surpassing the 42 million sf that was available during the...
Healthpeak Properties Inc, the former HCP Inc, is reducing its exposure to the seniors-housing sector, which has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic and is subject to increasing supply It's refocusing its efforts on the life-sciences and...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Mid-America Apartment Communities Inc, which owns 301 apartment properties with nearly 102,000 units, primarily in the country’s Sunbelt region, collected 992 percent of rents it was owed in last...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The coronavirus pandemic hit Essex Property Trust hard The San Mateo, Calif, REIT, which owns 246 apartment properties with roughly 60,000 units in California and the Seattle area, suffered an 8 percent...