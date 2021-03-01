Log In or Subscribe to read more
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s revenue per available room was $4279 in the fourth quarter, a 637 percent decline from a year ago That drop is in line with the 635 percent drop in RevPAR, to $4683, the...
Bank OZK has provided $130 million of construction financing for a proposed 371-unit apartment property in the Brooklyn Basin development in Oakland, Calif The loan was arranged by Newmark The property, which will include 31,000 square feet of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has originated $537 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 528-unit Worthington Meadows apartment property in Worthington, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Columbus, Ohio The 12-year loan...
Commercial Observer Northwind Group has provided $56 million of financing against unsold residential condominium units at 145 Central Park North in Manhattan Lantern Real Estate arranged the loan Grid Group developed the 37-unit building, which is...
Midwest Real Estate Journal Colliers Mortgage has provided an $182 million Fannie Mae loan to finance Peak Capital Partners’s acquisition of the 98-unit Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, Minn The loan has a 10-year term and amortizes on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Walker & Dunlop has originated $32 million of Fannie Mae financing to help fund Raia Capital Management’s acquisition of Azola West Palm Beach, a 179-unit apartment property in West Palm Beach,...
Commercial Observer Rubenstein Mortgage Capital has provided $42 million of financing against the 206,000-square-foot office building at 1801 L St NW in Washington, DC The loan allowed the property’s owner, a group of families in the...
Commercial Observer MetLife Investment Management has provided $805 million of financing against the 338-unit Solaire 8250 apartment property in Silver Spring, Md, about six miles from Washington, DC Washington Property Co will use the 10-year,...