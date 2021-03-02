Log In or Subscribe to read more
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC has received rezoning approval from the Huntersville, NC, Board of Commissioners for its 372-acre mixed-use project that could ultimately house the headquarters of 23XI Racing, which is led by...
Denver Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop Applewood Pointe of Westminster, an 85-unit seniors-housing property in Westminster, Colo The Minneapolis developer expects construction to begin on the project in the summer of 2022...
Dwight Capital has provided $2018 million of financing under the US Department of Housing and Urban Development’s 223(a)(7) program against the 242-unit Twin Oaks at Southwood apartment property in Tallahassee, Fla The loan allowed the...
Commercial Observer A venture of Extell Development and CL Investment Group has lined up $146 million of financing against 49 unsold residential condominium units at the 104-unit Kent development in Manhattan GTIS Partners provided the interest-only...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land wants to build a mixed-use project in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed building...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin on the 361-unit Galatyn Park Station apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Legacy Partners is the project’s developer It’s being built on the east side of US Highway...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital Investments has plans to build a warehouse and distribution building with more than 900,000 square feet in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The project will be called Forney Logistics Crossing...
Bank OZK has provided $130 million of construction financing for a proposed 371-unit apartment property in the Brooklyn Basin development in Oakland, Calif The loan was arranged by Newmark The property, which will include 31,000 square feet of...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Capital One has originated $537 million of Freddie Mac financing against the 528-unit Worthington Meadows apartment property in Worthington, Ohio, about 20 miles north of Columbus, Ohio The 12-year loan...