Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow A venture of Jair Lynch Real Estate Partners and the California State Teachers’ Retirement System has broken ground on a 129-unit seniors-housing project in Washington, DC The development, at 218 Vine St NW in the district’s...
Sacramento Business Journal STAG Industrial Inc has paid $26 million, or $9727/sf, for a 267,284-square-foot industrial building at 5440 Stationers Way in Sacramento, Calif The Boston REIT purchased the property from Goldrich & Kest Industries...
Atlanta Business Chronicle Starwood Capital Group has acquired three office buildings totaling about 459,000 square feet in suburban Atlanta for $135 million, or about $254/sf The seller was not identified The buildings, Stonebridge I, II and III,...
Charlotte Business Journal Harbor Group International has paid $30 million, or $156,250/unit, for the Harlowe Apartments, a 192-unit property in Charlotte, NC The complex, at 10900 Point South Drive, was built in 1986 Meanwhile, the Norfolk, Va,...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report A venture of Harrison Real Estate Capital and LCB Senior Living has paid $48 million, or $533,333/unit, for the 90-unit Residence at Watertown Square seniors-housing property in the Boston suburb of...
Real Estate NJ DNA Motoring has signed a lease to fully occupy a 300,700-square-foot industrial property that’s under construction in Florence, NJ Black Creek Group is developing the building, at 839 Railroad Ave, which is set to open in the...
Vista Investment Group has paid $3048 million, or $16410/sf, for Signature Centre, a 185,743-square-foot office building in the Denver suburb of Golden, Colo The five-story building, at 14143 Denver West Parkway, becomes the Los Angeles...
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Oak Realty Group has paid $52 million, or $208,835/unit, for the 249-unit Hinton Heights apartment complex in Cottage Grove, Minn The Deerfield, Ill, developer and investor acquired the property...
St Louis Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $709 million, or $255,036/unit, for the 278-unit Cortona at Forest Park Apartments in St Louis The Atlanta investment company purchased the property from Balke Brown Transwestern, which had...