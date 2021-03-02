Log In or Subscribe to read more
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land wants to build a mixed-use project in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed building...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin on the 361-unit Galatyn Park Station apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Legacy Partners is the project’s developer It’s being built on the east side of US Highway...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Crow Holdings has bought Seville Uptown, a 363-unit apartment property in Dallas Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin, Texas, sold the complex, at 2626 Reagan St in the city’s Oak Lawn neighborhood, for an...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has bought the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Grapevine, Texas, hotel operator acquired the nearly century-old property from Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver, which had brought it to...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital Investments has plans to build a warehouse and distribution building with more than 900,000 square feet in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The project will be called Forney Logistics Crossing...
Dallas Morning News Trammell Crow Co is developing a 27-story office project in Dallas’ Uptown neighborhood Dallas City Council recently approved the 670,000-square-foot development, which is being built at the corner of McKinney and Maple...
Dallas Morning News Palladium USA has unveiled plans to build a 324-unit apartment project in Little Elm, Texas, about 36 miles north of Dallas The four-story property, dubbed The District at Elm, is being planned for a development site near Main...
San Antonio Business Journal Construction is set to begin this summer on a 32-story apartment building along Soledad Street in downtown San Antonio Plans call for 351 residential units, 7,250 square feet of retail space and a six-level parking...
Austin Business Journal Stanmore Partners is teaming with Transwestern Investment Group to build Stanmore Warner Ranch, a 336-unit apartment property in the Austin, Texas, suburb of Round Rock, Texas The seven-building development will include...