Seven shopping malls owned by Simon Property Group have seen their appraised values sharply reduced in recent months, most to levels less than what is owed against them The properties are encumbered by a total of $6682 million of CMBS debt Simon has...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Summit Hotel Properties Inc’s revenue per available room was $4279 in the fourth quarter, a 637 percent decline from a year ago That drop is in line with the 635 percent drop in RevPAR, to $4683, the...
Ladder Capital Corp, which like other mortgage REITs was hammered by the coronavirus pandemic, prompting it to sharply reduce its lending activity, has started lending once again The company has nearly $300 million of fixed- and floating-rate loans...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Chatham Lodging Trust’s revenue per available room in the fourth quarter was $4730, a 179 percent decrease from $5760 in the third quarter and a 604 percent drop from $11940 a year earlier Dennis...
Orlando Business Journal A foreclosure suit has been filed against the owner of the Florida Hotel & Conference Center in Orlando, Fla Tantallon Orlando LLC owns the 511-room property, at 1500 Sand Lake Road, which serves as collateral for $40...
Dallas Morning News Harwood Center, a 723,963-square-foot office property in Dallas, is scheduled to be sold at a March 2 foreclosure auction Fortis Property Group of New York previously had owned the 36-story building, at 1999 Bryan St, which...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report The amount of office space that’s on the sublease market in Chicago’s central business district has reached 55 million square feet, surpassing the 42 million sf that was available during the...
A venture of Bay West Development of San Francisco and Forum Investment Group of Glendale, Colo, has acquired the Fireman's Fund office complex, with 710,330 square feet in northern California, finally resolving what had been $1903 million of CMBS...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Macerich Co has managed to negotiate a one-year extension of the $2603 million CMBS loan against its Green Acres Mall in Valley Stream, NY The loan, securitized through COMM, 2013-GAM, was slated to mature...