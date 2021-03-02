Log In or Subscribe to read more
Minneapolis/St Paul Business Journal An affiliate of Oak Realty Group has paid $52 million, or $208,835/unit, for the 249-unit Hinton Heights apartment complex in Cottage Grove, Minn The Deerfield, Ill, developer and investor acquired the property...
St Louis Business Journal Invesco Real Estate has paid $709 million, or $255,036/unit, for the 278-unit Cortona at Forest Park Apartments in St Louis The Atlanta investment company purchased the property from Balke Brown Transwestern, which had...
Dallas Morning News An affiliate of Crow Holdings has bought Seville Uptown, a 363-unit apartment property in Dallas Cypress Real Estate Advisors of Austin, Texas, sold the complex, at 2626 Reagan St in the city’s Oak Lawn neighborhood, for an...
Dallas Morning News NewcrestImage has bought the historic Magnolia Building in Dallas for an undisclosed price The Grapevine, Texas, hotel operator acquired the nearly century-old property from Holtze Magnolia LLP of Denver, which had brought it to...
Woodspear Properties has paid $255 million, or nearly $229,730/unit, for the Buttes, a 111-unit apartment property in Loveland, Colo, which is just south of Fort Collins, Colo The San Marcos, Calif, investor bought the 25-year-old property, on seven...
Crain’s Chicago Business Blackstone Group has paid $151 million for a portfolio of seven industrial properties totaling 11 million square feet in and around Chicago The New York company purchased the portfolio from CenterPoint Properties of...
Tampa Bay Business Journal Birtcher Anderson & Davis has paid $171 million, or about $9483/sf, for Sunstate Business Park, a 180,323-square-foot industrial property in Tampa, Fla Citimark sold the eight-building property and was represented in...
Midwest Real Estate Journal Colliers Mortgage has provided an $182 million Fannie Mae loan to finance Peak Capital Partners’s acquisition of the 98-unit Crossroads at Elm Creek in Maple Grove, Minn The loan has a 10-year term and amortizes on...
Commercial Real Estate Direct Staff Report Camden Property Trust is planning to take advantage of the healthy demand for apartment properties to further reduce the age of its portfolio The Houston REIT plans to sell certain older assets in such...