Log In or Subscribe to read more
Bisnow Carr Properties has agreed to sell a 49 percent stake in Washington, DC,’s Midtown Center, in a deal that values the 869,000-square-foot office building at $980 million, or $1,128/sf The Washington company will retain the remaining...
Charlotte Business Journal Palillo Holdings LLC has received rezoning approval from the Huntersville, NC, Board of Commissioners for its 372-acre mixed-use project that could ultimately house the headquarters of 23XI Racing, which is led by...
ACORE Capital has provided $81 million of construction financing for Adams & Grant, a proposed 296-unit apartment property in Los Angeles The loan, arranged by JLL Capital Markets, will allow the property’s developer, Cityview, to start...
Denver Business Journal United Properties is planning to develop Applewood Pointe of Westminster, an 85-unit seniors-housing property in Westminster, Colo The Minneapolis developer expects construction to begin on the project in the summer of 2022...
Real Estate NJ DNA Motoring has signed a lease to fully occupy a 300,700-square-foot industrial property that’s under construction in Florence, NJ Black Creek Group is developing the building, at 839 Railroad Ave, which is set to open in the...
Dallas Business Journal Blue Star Land wants to build a mixed-use project in Waxahachie, Texas, about 30 miles south of Dallas The developer, which is led by Jerry Jones, owner of the Dallas Cowboys professional football team, has proposed building...
Dallas Morning News Construction is set to begin on the 361-unit Galatyn Park Station apartment property in the Dallas suburb of Richardson, Texas Legacy Partners is the project’s developer It’s being built on the east side of US Highway...
Dallas Morning News Stillwater Capital Investments has plans to build a warehouse and distribution building with more than 900,000 square feet in Forney, Texas, about 21 miles east of Dallas The project will be called Forney Logistics Crossing...
Tampa Bay Business Journal American Land Ventures is breaking ground soon on 334, a 220-unit luxury apartment property in downtown St Petersburg, Fla The 24-story development is being built at 334 Second Ave South and will be ready in...